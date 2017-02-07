MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Order Expands Required C8 Testing Area

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order expanding the area for required testing of water wells for the chemical C8.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2jZqBA1) that C8 was used for years to manufacture Teflon at a Wood County DuPont plant. A science panel has since discovered a link between C8 and illnesses, including certain cancers.

A 2009 EPA order set a geographic area in which DuPont had to test for the chemical in water and acceptable levels of C8. The amended order, released in January, adds DuPont spinoff Chemours to the order. It also lowers the C8 level that requires the water to be filtered from 0.4 parts per billion to 0.07 ppb.

The expanded area includes public water supplies in Parkersburg, Williamstown and Marietta, Ohio.

___

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.),

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company