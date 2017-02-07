Man Pleads Not Guilty In Case Based Partly On Pacemaker Data

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man charged with arson based partly on data collected from his pacemaker has pleaded not guilty to setting his Ohio home on fire.

Court officials say 59-year-old Ross Compton pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Hamilton to aggravated arson and insurance fraud charges. Authorities say he’s accused of starting a Sept. 19 fire at his Middletown home.

Authorities say statements he made weren’t consistent with evidence.

Police say Compton told them he packed belongings when he saw the fire, threw them out of a window and carried them to his car.

Investigators say a cardiologist reviewed Compton’s cardiac device and concluded his medical condition made it “highly improbable” he took the actions he described.

Compton’s home telephone number is disconnected. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

