Former Ohio State Running Back Gets Probation For Assault

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University running back who was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend last July has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and been put on two years of probation.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports 23-year-old Bri’onte Dunn was sentenced Monday in municipal court in Columbus. A domestic violence charge was dismissed under the plea arrangement, and he was ordered to stay away from the woman while on probation.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his attorney.

The athlete from Alliance was accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head and face at her apartment.

He was dismissed from Ohio State’s football program for violating team rules. He had been expected to compete for a starting position for the Buckeyes.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company