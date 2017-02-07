Court Weighs Sentence Of Lone Woman On Ohio’s Death Row

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has again considered a challenge by the state’s only condemned female killer of her death sentence.

The high court has twice sent the case of Donna Roberts back to Trumbull County court in northeastern Ohio for resentencing.

The 72-year-old Roberts was sentenced to death for a third time in 2014. The Supreme Court heard her new appeal Tuesday.

In the past, the court said that a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in Roberts’ case and that a judge hadn’t fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.

Roberts was accused of planning her ex-husband’s murder with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money.

The boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
