Browns Release Quarterback Josh McCown

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Veteran quarterback Josh McCown has been released by the Cleveland Browns.

McCown went 1-10 in starts over two seasons with the Browns, who cut him Tuesday before he was due a $750,000 roster bonus in March.

The Browns also released cornerback Tramon Williams.

McCown battled injuries throughout his stint with Cleveland. The 37-year-old got a concussion in his debut for the Browns in 2015 and twice broke his collarbone. And while he didn’t produce on the field, McCown was a valuable leader for the Browns, who are still searching for their franchise quarterback.

McCown passed for 3,209 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Browns. He said at the end of last season that he wants to keep playing.

Williams started 22 games after signing a 3-year, $21 million contract with Cleveland as a free agent in 2015.

