Blues-Flyers Sums

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

First Period_None. Penalties_Reaves, STL, (slashing), 6:08; Schwartz, STL, (tripping), 12:09.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Stastny 15 (Steen, Shattenkirk), 15:22. Penalties_Perron, STL, (roughing), 8:43; Gudas, PHI, (roughing), 8:43; Macdonald, PHI, major (high sticking), 11:06.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Agostino 1 (Perron, Lehtera), 2:10. Penalties_Reaves, STL, (tripping), 11:51; Parayko, STL, (roughing), 17:22; Gudas, PHI, (roughing), 17:22; Parayko, STL, served by Lehtera, (roughing), 17:22.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 1-11-4_16. Philadelphia 11-4-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 8-7-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 8-5-1 (16-14).

A_19,589 (19,537). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Wheler.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
