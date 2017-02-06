Wily Mo Pena Agrees To Minor League Deal With Indians

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are giving Wily Mo Pena a chance to revive his major league career.

Pena, who hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2011, agreed to a minor league contract with the AL champions on Monday. The 35-year-old outfielder will report next month to Cleveland’s minor league camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

Pena was last in the majors with Arizona and Seattle six years ago, then went to Japan and became known for hitting some long home runs. He connected for a career-high 26 homers with Cincinnati in 2004.

A close friend of new Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion, Pena has a .250 career batting average with 84 homers and 240 RBIs in eight seasons with Cincinnati, Boston, Washington, Arizona and Seattle.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company