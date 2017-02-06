Police: Michigan Man Hit By Vehicle On Ohio Road Dies

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan man has died after police say he was struck on a central Ohio road by a vehicle that then fled.

Newark police say a passerby reported an injured man lying along State Route 16 late Sunday night. Authorities say 24-year-old William Lee Goodman III, of Coldwater, Michigan, was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday morning.

Police say Goodman recently had been living in Newark, about 40 miles east of Columbus.

Police Sgt. Clint Eskins says police are searching for the vehicle that struck Goodman. Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle may have been a full-size pickup truck or a large SUV.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Eskins said it’s possible that Goodman may have been in the road when he was hit.

