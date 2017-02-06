Ohio Legislation Would Ban, Criminalize ‘sanctuary Cities’

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — City officials in Ohio would be prohibited from adopting “sanctuary cities” protections for immigrants in the country illegally and held criminally liable for any crimes committed by such immigrants under a proposal headed to Ohio’s legislature.

A bill announced Monday would define and outlaw sanctuary jurisdictions and declare sanctuary policies contrary to federal law and state interests.

The term currently lacks definition, but generally refers to cities that instruct police to avoid inquiries about immigration status and decline immigration officials’ requests to detain defendants awaiting deportation.

The Ohio measure comes as U.S. cities, including Cincinnati and Columbus, have enacted certain immigrant protections in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’), a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, says he’ll make the prohibition a priority.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company