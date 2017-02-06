Officer Shoots, Wounds Gunfire Suspect At Closed Ohio Motel

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer following up on a report about an armed man shot and wounded that man in a confrontation at an abandoned motel building in southwestern Ohio.

Police were called Sunday afternoon after the suspect allegedly shot a firearm at an open motel near Englewood, in the suburbs northwest of Dayton.

Englewood police say an officer later found the suspect at a closed motel down the street and fired at him when the man ignored the officer’s orders and a physical confrontation occurred.

The wounded man was treated at a hospital. Investigators didn’t release other details about his injuries or any suspected motive.

The Dayton Daily News reports the officer involved was wearing a body camera at the time. He wasn’t hurt.

