Man Held On $3M Bond In Death Of 14-year-old Cleveland Girl

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The man charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl found in an abandoned house is being held on $3 million bond.

Investigators haven’t provided details about how Alianna DeFreeze died. They say forensic evidence led them to 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, of South Euclid (YOO’-klid).

A message seeking comment was left Monday for the public defender who unsuccessfully argued for a lower bond during Whitaker’s initial appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court over the weekend.

Whitaker was arrested last Thursday, days after the teen’s body was found.

Surveillance cameras recorded her getting off a public bus in that area on Jan. 26. Her mother had reported her missing after she failed to show up for school.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company