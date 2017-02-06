Gas Prices In Ohio Remain Cheaper Than In Most Other States

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio remain relatively low compared with the rest of the country as the week gets underway.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was about $2.07 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Only Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee had lowers averages.

Ohio’s average was down from $2.40 a month ago but still significantly higher than a year ago, when drivers were paying just $1.53.

The national average Monday was $2.27, about the same as last week but up from $1.75 at this time last year.

AAA says the national average decreased daily for three weeks in January, amid increased crude oil production and lower driving demand.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
