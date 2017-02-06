Cleveland Settles Woman’s Excessive Force Lawsuit For $2.25M

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a mentally ill woman who suffocated while handcuffed by Cleveland police say they’ve settled an excessive force lawsuit with the city for $2.25 million.

Tanisha (tuh-NEESH’-uh) Anderson’s family said Monday they want the two officers involved in Anderson’s death in November 2014 fired and prosecuted. The officers remain on restricted duty as the Ohio Attorney General’s Office investigates

A medical examiner ruled 37-year-old Anderson died of positional asphyxiation after being placed on the ground on her stomach.

Anderson’s family had called police when she went outside wearing only a nightgown. The lawsuit said she panicked after being placed in the backseat of a cruiser and died while officers held her on the ground while handcuffed.

A Cleveland spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

