Youngstown Doctor Faces 78 Prescription Drug-related Counts

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A Youngstown doctor has been indicted on 78 counts related to the illegal trafficking, processing and sale of prescription drugs.

The indictment against William G. Paloski, of Canfield, was announced Friday by Ohio State Board of Pharmacy executive director Steven Schierholt (SHEER’-hohlt).

Schierholt said the board began a joint investigation with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force in March 2013 concerning questionable prescription practices at Paloski’s clinic, BEM Medical Arts Center.

Paloski is charged in Mahoning County court with multiple counts of drug trafficking, illegal processing of drug documents and unlawful sale/delivery of dangerous drugs as well as money laundering and corrupt activity.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Paloski.

A 2015 raid turned up patient charts, cash, firearms, drug and financial records at Paloski’s home and office.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company