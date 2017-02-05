US Rep Investigating National Aviation Hall Of Fame Finances

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A congressman from southwestern Ohio says he’s investigating the finances of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton after getting complaints alleging mismanagement of its resources.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, alerted the Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees chairman William Harris Jr. to the investigation in a Jan. 25 letter.

Turner told the newspaper the investigation will seek to determine the source and use of operational funds, the reimbursement of expenses for past and current members of the board and other issues.

Harris said in a statement to NAHF trustees, enshrinees and volunteers that he has “complete confidence in our finances.” Messages were left for Harris and board members.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company