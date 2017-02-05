State Agents Investigate Murder-suicide Of Ohio Deputy, Wife

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — State crime agents are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of an Ohio sheriff’s deputy and his wife.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called into help with the discovery of the couple’s bodies Thursday near Newark.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Tharp identified the two as 34-year-old David Lewandowski (lew-ahn-DOW’-skee) and 24-year-old Elizabeth Lewandowski.

Tharp said David Lewandowski was assigned to the patrol division and his wife was a nurse at Licking Memorial Hospital.

The couple was married in December 2015.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company