Northern Kentucky Beats Wright State 83-79

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Drew McDonald had 20 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Garnett had a key 3-pointer late to help Northern Kentucky beat Wright State 83-79 on Saturday night.

Garnett’s 3 made it 79-74 with 28 seconds left and McDonald hit all four of his free throws to help the Norse (15-9, 6-5 Horizon League) hold on from there. The Raiders (15-9, 6-5) closed within two points three different times in the final minute.

Cole Murray and Carson Williams added 14 points each and Dantez Walton scored 12 for Northern Kentucky, which has won three of four.

Mark Alstork had 27 points, Justin Mitchell scored 18 and Steven Davis 15 for Wright State.

The Raiders had an 8-3 run to close within 70-69 on Mitchell’s free throw with 3:23 left. The teams traded baskets and then Murray and McDonald scored back-to-back baskets to push the lead to five.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company