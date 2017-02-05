Family Of Officer Shot Seeks Trial Of Suspect 44 Years Later

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of an Ohio police officer shot while interrupting a burglary almost 45 years ago is pushing for the elderly suspect to be brought to trial.

Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was shot in the left arm in 1972 and didn’t regain full use of the injured limb.

Suspect Charles Hays was indicted but never prosecuted as the case fell through the cracks.

Daughter Lori Cooper says her father almost never talked about the shooting afterward but when he died three years ago she dug into the case and found the 82-year-old Hays living in Dayton.

A Franklin County judge scheduled a Tuesday hearing to weigh a prosecutor’s request to reopen the case.

Hays’ lawyer says a trial now would violate Hays’ constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
