Detroit Mercy Upends Youngstown State 90-80

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Corey Allen scored 27 points as Detroit Mercy upended Youngstown State 90-80 on Saturday night.

Allen was 10 of 16 from the floor including six 3-pointers for the Titans (6-18, 4-8 Horizon). Jaleel Hogan added 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching his third double-double this season. Josh McFolley had 18 points.

Detroit had a 38-35 lead at intermission and Allen and McFolley sank a 3-pointer each early in the second half to push it to 46-35. Three more Allen buckets and a Gerald Blackshear jumper followed to make it 52-37 with 16:50 to play. Chris Jenkins sank a pair of free throws midway to extend the Titans’ advantage to 72-47 and Detroit rolled to the win from there.

Cameron Morse scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Penguins (10-15, 4-8) who have lost two straight.

