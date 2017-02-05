Detroit Mercy Upends Youngstown State 90-80

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Corey Allen scored 27 points as Detroit Mercy upended Youngstown State 90-80 on Saturday night.

Allen was 10 of 16 from the floor including six 3-pointers for the Titans (6-18, 4-8 Horizon). Jaleel Hogan added 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching his third double-double this season. Josh McFolley had 18 points.

Detroit had a 38-35 lead at intermission and Allen and McFolley sank a 3-pointer each early in the second half to push it to 46-35. Three more Allen buckets and a Gerald Blackshear jumper followed to make it 52-37 with 16:50 to play. Chris Jenkins sank a pair of free throws midway to extend the Titans’ advantage to 72-47 and Detroit rolled to the win from there.

Cameron Morse scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Penguins (10-15, 4-8) who have lost two straight.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company