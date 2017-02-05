Denny Scores 28 As Bowling Green Tops Toledo 104-100 In 2OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Zack Denny scored a career-high 28 points, including a clutch 3-pointer to grab the lead for keeps in the final half-minute, as Bowling Green defeated Toledo 104-100 in double overtime on Saturday.

After his 3 made it 102-100, Denny had a steal, made two free throws and grabbed the game-ending defensive rebound.

Denny rebounded a Toledo missed free throw with 46 seconds remaining and then, late in the shot clock, hit his fifth 3 of the game to give Bowling Green (10-13, 4-6 Mid-American) a 102-100 lead. Denny followed by stealing the ball from Toledo’s Jaelen Sanford, was fouled and made both shots and then capped his day by rebounding a Sanford 3-point try as time expired.

Denny hit a trey to end the first overtime 89-89 and Wes Alcegaire scored six straight points after Toledo had taken an 86-80 lead. Alcegaire finished with 22 points, Demajeo Wiggins added 18.

Steve Taylor Jr. had 25 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with 1:59 left, Nate Navigato scored 22 and Sanford 21 for Toledo (11-12, 4-6).

