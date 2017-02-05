Cries Of Boy, 5, Lead Ohio Police To Double Overdose

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ENON, Ohio (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been credited with alerting authorities to a suspected double overdose in southwest Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun reports ( ) that Clark County sheriff’s deputies were called to the village of Enon (EE’-nun), near Springfield, on Wednesday after a female motorist saw the child running down the street.

He was reportedly crying, “Mom and Dad are dead.”

Court records show a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor and a 34-year-old man was blue and lying in the living room. The woman was revived after four doses of an anti-overdose drug. The man was revived after six.

The newspaper reports both adults have been charged with child endangering.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company