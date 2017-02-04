State Highway Patrol Urges Safety On Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol is urging Ohioans to be safe this weekend while enjoying Super Bowl festivities.

A patrol statement notes that Super Bowl Sunday is historically a day when gatherings often include alcohol and urges fans to refrain from driving impaired. The patrol says those who plan on consuming alcohol, should be sure to designate a sober driver to get them home safely.

Those hosting Super Bowl parties are urged to not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

The patrol says it made 50 OVI arrests from Feb.7 at 6 a.m. through Feb. 8 at 6 a.m. last year. There were two fatalities and 156 injuries resulting from traffic crashes over that 24-hour period. Both of the fatalities and 23 of the injuries were OVI-related.

