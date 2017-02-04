Mitchell Has 32, No. 14 Ohio State Women Pound Wisconsin

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 of her 32 points in the first half, Stephanie Mavunga had a double-double on Saturday and No. 14 Ohio State won its seventh straight, 96-68 over Wisconsin, which lost its 10th straight.

Mavunga had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Tori McCoy had 11 and eight for the Buckeyes (21-5, 11-1 Big Ten), who have scored at least 87 points in each of their last five games.

Mitchell was 8 of 10 in the first half while the Badgers were 7 of 31 as Ohio State opened a 49-29 lead. Then the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the third quarter on 61 percent shooting.

Suzanne Gilbreath and Cayla McMorris, who was 14 of 14 from the line, had 14 points each for the Badgers (5-18, 0-10), whose closest loss in league play was nine points at Ohio State. Wisconsin ended the game shooting 27 percent (16 of 59) but went 31 of 36 from the foul line.

Mitchell, who has scored at least 22 in four straight games, finished 11 of 13 with six 3-pointers, Mavunga was 6 of 8 and McCoy 4 of 6 from the field.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company