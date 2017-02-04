Growing Number Of Women Leading US Police Departments

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing number of women are heading police departments in the United States.

Still, the number of women leading police agencies pales in comparison to their male counterparts. Of the nation’s 50 largest police departments, only five are led by women. Dawn Layman, president of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, says more work still needs to be done.

Experts say female officers tend to use wits over brawn to deescalate situations, and as departments shift their focus to nonviolent techniques it’s natural more women would be tapped as leaders.

Dorothy Moses Schulz is a professor emeritus at John Jay College of Criminal Justice of New York. She says it’s a “terrible burden” for chiefs to be expected to quickly change a department’s culture just because they’re women.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company