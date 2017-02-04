2 Injured In Eastern Ohio Garage Explosion

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
DENNISON, Ohio (AP) — Local and state fire officials are working to identify the cause of an explosion at an eastern Ohio engine repair company that left two people injured.

The accident took place Thursday at a garage leased by Eastern Resources Services in the village of Dennison, in Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAH’-wuhs) County.

Two employees sustained injuries and were flown to area hospitals. A third employee reportedly helped with the rescue effort.

Eastern Services President Kirk Lowdermilk told The Times-Reporter of New Philadelphia that the company’s mechanics are certified and receive safety training.

He said the business primarily serves the oil-and-gas industry.

