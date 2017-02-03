MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Murder Suspect Faces 2nd Trial Over Ohio Fire That Killed 3

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection is beginning for the new trial of an Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was to face trial on allegations of sexually assaulting the girl.

A mistrial was declared last September in Robert Seman Jr.’s murder and arson case in Youngstown. Prosecutors had argued that a potential juror prematurely concluded Seman is guilty and wrongly discussed details of the case with fellow jurors.

A new jury is being chosen for the second trial attempt in the potential death penalty case. The trial is expected to take weeks.

Prosecutors allege Seman set the March 2015 fire in Youngstown hours before his scheduled rape trial, while he was free on bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

