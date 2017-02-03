Macy’s Shares Up After Being Halted Amid Takeover Rumor

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s shares are soaring in morning trading, after being temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange on a news report that Saks’ owner has approached the department store chain about a takeover.

The article, posted on The Wall Street Journal’s website, reports Canadian chain Hudson Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, and Macy’s are in preliminary stages of discussion that also include a possible deal for the department store’s real estate. The report cites people familiar with the matter.

The reported talks comes as Macy’s faces pressure to turn its business around after struggling with a string of quarters of sluggish sales amid stiffer competition.

Macy’s and Hudson Bay declined to comment.

Macy’s share are up nearly 7 percent, or $2.09, to $32.81 Friday.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
