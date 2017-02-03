MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Appeals Court Sides With Ohio In Seizure Of Exotic Animals

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court in Ohio is siding with the state over its decision to seize six tigers and other exotic animals from a roadside sanctuary near Toledo.

The state appeals court in Columbus says in a ruling issued a week ago that the Ohio Department of Agriculture was within its rights to seize the animals in January 2015.

The owner of the animals had argued that his tigers, bear, leopard and cougar were improperly taken and he was treated differently than other owners.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Kenny Hetrick after officials say he ignored warnings about needing a permit.

Meanwhile, another state appeals court has yet to rule on a county judge’s order that said the state unfairly denied a permit to Hetrick.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company