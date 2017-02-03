28-year-old Black Rhino Named Kulinda Dies At Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says its 28-year-old black rhinoceros named Kulinda has died.

Zoo officials say Kulinda was humanely euthanized Friday because of her declining physical condition and poor prognosis. A zoo statement says Kulinda had been diagnosed with iron overload syndrome, which results in progressive liver failure.

The zoo says Kulinda may be remembered by some fans as the rhino they fed apple slices to during keeper talks and who used her upper lip to create paintings in the animal enrichment program.

Kulinda was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Oct. 19, 1988, and came to the Columbus Zoo the next year.

The zoo says the median life expectancy for black rhinos in North American zoos is only 18.3 years.

