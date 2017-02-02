MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP Source: Indians, Boone Logan Agree To 1-year Contract

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent left-hander Boone Logan and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a one-year contract.

Logan’s deal includes a 2018 club option, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the pitcher still has to undergo a medical exam before the deal can be finalized.

The 32-year-old Logan pitched for Colorado last season, going 2-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 66 appearances for the Rockies. Logan has previously pitched for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox.

The Indians have been interested in adding another veteran lefty to their strong bullpen. Cleveland acquired Andrew Miller from the Yankees at last summer’s trade deadline deal, a move that helped the Indians win an AL pennant.

Logan has a 28-23 career record.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company