Ohio Authorities Identity Burning Body Found In Alley

Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified the body they found on fire in a neighborhood alley as a Columbus woman.

Officials said Saturday the body is that of Demeki Lashae Walker. The 39-year old was found by firefighters early Friday morning. They had been called to the Eureka Avenue scene for an apparent trash fire.

Police say firefighters didn’t realize there was a body until they extinguished the small fire behind a home in a residential area of the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus police said this is the city’s 103rd homicide so far this year.

No other information was available. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Are you planning a summer vacation?
