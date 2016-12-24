Human Error Blamed For Central Ohio Gas Line Explosion, Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A gas utility and a contractor that marks its gas lines say human error is to blame for an explosion that occurred when a construction company struck a high-pressure line while doing work beneath a central Ohio street.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the Wednesday blast and subsequent fire in Columbus.

The construction company says workers hit an unidentified gas line. Columbia Gas of Ohio says it had provided accurate maps and records to UtiliQuest, the contractor that marks the lines. UtiliQuest says a human error apparently occurred and it’s working with Columbia Gas and responders investigating what happened.

Workers at a Domino’s pizza restaurant and a nearby clinic had smelled gas and fled the two buildings before the restaurant exploded and the fire broke out.

