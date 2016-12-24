Former Lawmaker Sworn In As New Ohio Medicaid Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says a former state lawmaker from northwestern Ohio has been sworn in as the state’s new Medicaid director.

Barbara Sears most recently served as director of special projects for the Governor’s Office of Health Transformation.

Sears is replacing John McCarthy, who recently left the agency after six years at the helm.

Sears represented Ohio’s 47th House District where she focused on health and humans services, Medicaid and unemployment reforms.

She’s also a former Sylvania city councilwoman and president.

Sears was sworn in Friday.

