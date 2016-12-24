Former Lawmaker Sworn In As New Ohio Medicaid Director

Posted On Sat. Dec 24th, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says a former state lawmaker from northwestern Ohio has been sworn in as the state’s new Medicaid director.

Barbara Sears most recently served as director of special projects for the Governor’s Office of Health Transformation.

Sears is replacing John McCarthy, who recently left the agency after six years at the helm.

Sears represented Ohio’s 47th House District where she focused on health and humans services, Medicaid and unemployment reforms.

She’s also a former Sylvania city councilwoman and president.

Sears was sworn in Friday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you planning a summer vacation?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company