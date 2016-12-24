Army Corps Says It Isn’t Required To Dredge Cleveland Harbor

CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal agency that takes care of shipping channels along Lake Erie still maintains that it isn’t legally required to dredge Cleveland’s harbor.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports ( ) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers filed court documents saying there is no mandate that is must dredge.

The Corps and Ohio’s environmental agency have been locked in a legal battle about where the sediment from Cleveland’s harbor can be disposed.

The Corps says the sediment isn’t toxic and can be dumped in the lake, but the state argues the sediment is polluted and should go into a containment dike.

Dredging this year on the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) River shipping channel didn’t begin until November after the Corps reached an agreement with Ohio regulators in the long-running dispute over costs.

