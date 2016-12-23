Ohio Man Reunited With Family Heirlooms Stolen Off His Porch

Posted On Fri. Dec 23rd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been reunited with family heirlooms that he feared were lost when thieves swiped several packages from the porch of his Akron home last week.

Kyle Barron says the thieves must have thought the boxes were Christmas presents, but they actually were precious family mementoes that he had shipped from Oregon following his mother’s recent death.

The contents of the packages included Barron’s father’s ashes, family photographs and a paperweight that held deep sentimental value among other items.

After reading about the theft, one of Barron’s neighbors on Thursday went to inspect footprints that he had noticed in the snow in front of a vacant home across the street.

There in the snow, John Shepherd found the packages, which he returned to his grateful next-door neighbor.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you planning a summer vacation?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company