Troy, Ohio Meet In Dollar General Bowl

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

Troy (9-3, Sun Belt) vs. Ohio (8-5, Mid-American), 8 p.m. EST

Line: Troy by 4.

Series Record: Troy leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Troy is seeking its first 10-win season since moving up to the FBS level in 2001. The Bobcats have become postseason regulars under coach Frank Solich but are still trying to improve on a 2-7 bowl record that includes two straight losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Troy’s offensive line versus Ohio’s defensive front. The Trojans lead the nation in pass attempts per sacks allowed, giving up seven sacks all season. The Bobcats defense ranks sixth nationally in run defense and eighth in sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Troy: RB Jordan Chunn has rushed for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns while collecting 29 catches.

Ohio: DE Tarell Basham is the MAC defensive player of the year after racking up 11.5 sacks. His 29.5 career sacks is a school record.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams have only met once before. Troy won 48-21 in the 2010 New Orleans Bowl, outgaining the Bobcats 602-308. … Ohio played in this game in January 2007, the program’s first bowl since 1968. … This is Troy’s first bowl since a double-overtime loss to Central Michigan in the 2009 New Orleans Bowl. … The Trojans lost two of their last three games after becoming the first ranked Sun Belt team. … Troy coach Neal Brown, 36, is the fourth-youngest FBS head coach. … Like Basham, Troy DL Rashad Dillard was named his conference’s top defensive player.

