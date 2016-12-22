Homeowner Charged In Firefighter’s Death Due Back In Court

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio homeowner is due back in court with his new lawyer to face charges of murder and aggravated arson in the death of a firefighter last year.

Lester Parker has pleaded not guilty in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman (WOHL’-tur-man).

The 66-year-old Parker on Monday told a Butler County judge that he didn’t have the money to retain an attorney and asked that one be appointed for him. The judge set a new hearing for Thursday.

Hamilton attorney David Washington Jr. is now Parker’s attorney. He said Wednesday that he’s just gotten the case and doesn’t have any immediate comment.

Wolterman crashed through a floor and was killed on Dec. 28 after responding to a house fire. The fire was later ruled an arson.

