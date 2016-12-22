Frye, Alcegaire Lead Bowling Green Past Prairie View 74-61

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye scored 16 points and Wes Alcegaire had 15 and Bowling Green defeat Alabama A&M 74-61 on Thursday.

The Falcons (5-7) outscored the Bulldogs 13-2 in the last three minutes of the first half to grab a 38-30 lead. Antwon Lillard and Frye started the run with back-to-back 3s and after two free throws by the Bulldogs, Rodrick Caldwell and Zack Denny sandwiched baskets around another Frye trey.

Bowling Green used a 14-3 run to open the second half for its biggest lead, 52-33. A 3-pointer by De’Ederick Petty pulled A&M with 10 with 8:37 to play but Alcegaire quickly answered and the Bulldogs got no closer.

Denny finished with 11 points and Demajeo Wiggins had 10 and 10 rebounds for the Falcons.

Quinterian McConico had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-10) and Petty had 14 points. A&M had 20 turnovers Bowling Green turned into 28 points.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you planning a summer vacation?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company