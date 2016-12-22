Capitals-Flyers Sums

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 3 (Eller, Orlov), 18:24. Penalties_Winnik, WSH, (tripping), 6:16.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Raffl 7 (Voracek, Gudas), 4:25. 3, Washington, Eller 3 (Burakovsky, Carlson), 9:53. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 10, 19:39. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (high sticking), 12:36; Gostisbehere, PHI, (high sticking), 18:58; Williams, WSH, (slashing), 18:58.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (hooking), 18:12.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Washington 1 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom NG, Williams NG), Philadelphia 2 (Gostisbehere NG, Giroux NG, Voracek G, Simmonds G).

Shots on Goal_Washington 14-10-10-4_38. Philadelphia 7-13-14-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 14-7-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Philadelphia, Mason 14-9-4 (38-36).

A_20,011 (19,537). T_2:40.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Brad Meier. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Greg Devorski.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you planning a summer vacation?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company