Box Swiped From Porch Held Ohio Family’s Heirlooms

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is hoping thieves who swiped boxes from his porch that contained family heirlooms will have a little holiday spirit and return the items.

Kyle Barron figures the thieves grabbed the packages last week from his Akron home thinking they were valuable Christmas gifts.

But instead the boxes were filled with his late mother’s belongings that he had shipped from Oregon after she died last month.

Barron says that inside the boxes was an urn holding his father’s ashes, family photographs dating back generations and antique Asian teapots and vases.

He tells The Akron Beacon Journal ( ) that he just wants the items back no questions asked.

