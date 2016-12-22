Big Stat For Pro Football Hall Of Fame: 10 Millionth Visitor

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A landmark stat for the Pro Football Hall of Fame — its 10 millionth visitor.

The threshold was crossed Thursday when 15-year-old Tyler Susee of Salem, Oregon, entered the doors and was greeted by the Hall’s staff.

He received an assortment of gifts, including lodging and tickets to the 2017 Hall of Fame Game. The teenager called it “awesome.”

He and his parents are heading to Pittsburgh to watch the Christmas Day game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in 1963. Ten years later, it reached its 1 millionth visitor.

