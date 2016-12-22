5 More Minor Leaguers Suspended, Raising 2016 Total To 100

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
NEW YORK (AP) — Five more players have been suspended under baseball’s minor league drug program, raising the total for the year to 100.

The commissioner’s office said Thursday that four were suspended 50 games each for testing positive for banned stimulants: free-agent pitcher Mario Alcantara, Kansas City pitcher Arnaldo Hernandez, Houston pitcher Brendan McCurry and Boston catcher Jake Romanski.

Cleveland pitcher Dakody Clemmer was banned 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Thirteen players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

