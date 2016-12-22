2 Crashes In Less Than A Week Leave Dayton Officers Injured

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Dayton say an officer has been hurt after his patrol car was hit while he was responding to a crash on Interstate 75.

It’s the second in less than a week that a Dayton officer has been hit at a crash scene by a passing vehicle.

Police say the officer hit Thursday morning was banged up but will be OK. The crash happened on southbound I-75.

Another officer who was hit last Friday remains in a hospital and is recovering from serious injuries in that crash.

Officer Byron Branch was outside of his cruiser responding to a crash when a driver lost control and struck the rookie officer’s vehicle.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you planning a summer vacation?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company