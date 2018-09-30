Penny A. Kurtz, 72 of Fostoria died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. She was born June 26, 1946 in Fostoria to the late Robert and Miriam (VanCamp) Pingle and was later raised by Bob and Jean Pingle. She married Daniel V. Kurtz May 17, 1991 in Fostoria, Ohio. Dan died April 29, 2013.

She is survived by son Eric (Chris) Hartman of Manitou Beach, MI, daughter Kristie Hartman-Lamb of Fostoria, brother Robert (Ellen) Pingle II of Tenn., sisters Becky Pingle of Fostoria, Nikki (Chris) Weingartner of Pahoa, Hawaii, Patricia (Frank) Rumschlag of West Chester, Bobbie Filliater of Fostoria, grandchildren Breyan Lamb of Castalia and Desirae Bingamon of Fostoria, great-grandchildren Melody Lamb and Vega Betancourt, many loving nieces and nephews and her loving dog “Max.”

Penny retired as President and CEO of All Pro Elevator and was a 1964 graduate of Fostoria High School. A member of the Elks, Penny enjoyed the lake and dining out.

Penny’s request was for no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana funeral home, Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to a humane society or charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

