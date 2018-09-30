Eloise A. Ward, 95 of Fostoria, OH, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. She was born August 6, 1923 in Risingsun, Ohio to Charles & Gertrude (Herdsman) Huff. She was married for 75 years to Paul Ward. They were married June 30, 1941 in Napoleon, Ohio. Paul died February 3, 2018.

She is survived by children Steve “Sam” (Deb) Ward of Fostoria, Paula (Larry) Brandenburg of Centerville, Tanya Abbott of Centerville, Lana Schlosser of Port Clinton, Sara Ward of Tiffin, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law Margaret Bourne of Fostoria.

She is preceded by her parents, husband, brothers Don Correll and Jack Huff, sisters Phyllis Kuhn, Kathleen Todd, Georgeann Conine and Marvleen Johnson, and great-granddaughter Sydney Welch.

Eloise Retired in 1985 as the co-owner/operator of Sterling Dairy. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a 1941 Graduate of Risingsun High School.

She was also a member of the Fostoria Emblem Club, Past President of the Girl Scouts, former PTA President, Sunday School teacher and Ohio Child Conservation League District President.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with the Rev. William Bentley officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 1, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio

Memorials can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or charity of the donor’s choice.

