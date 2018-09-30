MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Debra Vitt

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Debra Vitt, 65 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born October 13, 1952 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Harry and Helen (Brown) Warrington. She married Todd Vitt October 30, 1973 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving is her husband Todd Vitt of Fostoria, daughters Jill Vitt of Findlay and Lisa Vitt of Fostoria, brothers J and Roger Warrington, both of Toledo, and 4 grandchildren.

Debra retired in October of 2017 as a clerk/cahier at Circle K in Fostoria and was a graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

