Jeffrey R. Capell

Jeffrey Ridgway Capell was born September 26, 1947 and grew up in Marion County, Ohio.

A long-time resident of Seneca County, Jeff was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He retired after 30 years of teaching and influenced countless lives.

Jeff was dedicated to his family, friends and interests. He was always willing and enjoyed helping anyone when he was able. The world is a lesser place without his smile and sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. He lived life on his own terms and died without pain at his home on September 19, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; and his children: son, Adam; daughter, Anna; sons, Matthew and Clay; and granddaughters, Frances and Iris.

In accordance with his wishes no public service will be held.

Services locally were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home and online condolences may be made to the family on their website at www.hffh.net.

