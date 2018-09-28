MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arthur W. Doerfer

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Arthur “Bill” W. Doerfer, 63 of Fostoria, OH, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in West Columbia, WV, on February 4, 1955 to the late Clovis S. and Mary (Hill) Doerfer.

Arthur was a member of Fostoria Eagles #430 and the Senior Center in Fostoria. He enjoyed working on trucks and spending time with family and friends.

Arthur is survived by his son, Draven Doerfer; daughters, Angela Doerfer and Miranda (Dan) Wildman, all of Fostoria; grandchildren, Madison Doerfer, Sierra Doerfer, Dakohta Myers, Zachary Doerfer and Savannah Doerfer; brothers, Clovis (Phyllis) Doerfer Jr., Frank (Anne) Untalan and Robert Untalan; sisters, Lorena (Sid) Little and Vicki Russle; and his special friend, Mary Peck.

No formal services at this time. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Arthur’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Police: Man shows where he buried prostitute 20 years ago

Posted On28 Sep 2018

State expands list of people required to report elder abuse

Posted On28 Sep 2018

3 televised debates planned in heated US House race

Posted On28 Sep 2018

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

Posted On27 Sep 2018

The Latest: Kavanaugh becomes flashpoint in governors' races

Posted On27 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Results Toledo City League Toledo Start 25, Toledo Waite 10 Around Ohio Brookville 48, Day. Oakwood 14 Garfield
Posted On 27 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Roundup: Whitmer clips Lady Red tennis

Toledo Whitmer swept the singles matches on Wednesday to nip Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team 3-2 in a nonconference match.
Posted On 27 Sep 2018
Off

Sectional Golf Roundup: Van Buren wins sectional title

Van Buren’s Connor Ohlrich earned medalist honors in leading the Black Knights to the team title at Thursday’s sectional golf
Posted On 27 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company