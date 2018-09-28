Arthur W. Doerfer

Arthur “Bill” W. Doerfer, 63 of Fostoria, OH, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in West Columbia, WV, on February 4, 1955 to the late Clovis S. and Mary (Hill) Doerfer.

Arthur was a member of Fostoria Eagles #430 and the Senior Center in Fostoria. He enjoyed working on trucks and spending time with family and friends.

Arthur is survived by his son, Draven Doerfer; daughters, Angela Doerfer and Miranda (Dan) Wildman, all of Fostoria; grandchildren, Madison Doerfer, Sierra Doerfer, Dakohta Myers, Zachary Doerfer and Savannah Doerfer; brothers, Clovis (Phyllis) Doerfer Jr., Frank (Anne) Untalan and Robert Untalan; sisters, Lorena (Sid) Little and Vicki Russle; and his special friend, Mary Peck.

No formal services at this time. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Arthur’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

