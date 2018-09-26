Rose M. Bugner, 61 of Fostoria, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria.

She was born January 12, 1957 in Tiffin to the late Ed and Betty (Shamblin) Miles. She married Steven R. Bugner on July 16, 1977 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, and he survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are two daughters, Angela M. (Aaron) Sheets of Fostoria and Rebecca J. (Joe) Miklavic of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Addison and Audrey Sheets and Reese, Grace and Joseph Miklavic; two sisters, Sue Hedrick of Bascom and Barb (David) Hartsel of Tiffin; and brother, Pete (Sheri) Miles of Tiffin.

Rose was a 1975 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School. She had worked at Roppe, Fostoria, and was the co-owner of B&B Pallet, Fostoria. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and a charter and honorary life member of the ladies auxiliary of Knights of Columbus, Fostoria.

Rose was a friend to all and will be remembered as a strong, compassionate, loving, kind-hearted, devoted mother and grandmother.

Visitation is Friday, September 28, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, where a Christian Wake service will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin School Educational Foundation.

