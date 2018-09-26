Rodney G. Sharp, 77 of Kansas, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at his home.

He was born on August 9, 1941 in Webster Springs, W. VA., to Sherman A. and Auda G. (Garvin) Sharp. He married Jane Kemenah on June 8, 1968 in Cridersville, Ohio, and she survives him in Kansas.

Also surviving are his children, Valerie (Dan) Davidson, of Burgoon, Rodney G. Sharp Jr. of Tiffin, Heidi (Michael) Wojtowicz of Fostoria, Christopher Sharp of Kansas and Amanda Sharp (Chang Sun) of Fremont; siblings, Kathy Shiley of Bettsville, Brenda Osborn of Risingsun, Gary Sharp of Bettesville, Mark (Diana) Sharp of Risingsun, Marlene (Harold) Hutchins of Kingston, TN, Darlene (Joel) Patuto of Burgoon and Tim Sharp of W. Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Heart Association or to the Ronald McDonald House.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

